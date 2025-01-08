Open Menu

Three Dead, Seven Injured As Jeep Plunges Into Ravine In Banda Jalglee Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Three dead, seven injured as jeep plunges into ravine in Banda Jalglee Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) At least three people on Wednesday died and seven others were injured when a jeep traveling from Banda Jalglee to Shinkiari met with a tragic accident at Kalan Dhakki Banda Jalglee, plunging into a deep ravine after the driver lost control.

According to the police sources, the accident claimed the lives of three individuals, including Haji Muhammad Fayyaz, his wife, and another women while Seven others sustained injuries, including the jeep driver Aslam, along with passengers Waqas, Sadiq, and Ijaz.

Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the scene to assisted in recovering the injured and the deceased.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Died Wife Women From Jeep

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

1 hour ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

10 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

12 hours ago
Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

13 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

13 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

14 hours ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan