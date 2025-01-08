Three Dead, Seven Injured As Jeep Plunges Into Ravine In Banda Jalglee Mansehra
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 10:20 AM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) At least three people on Wednesday died and seven others were injured when a jeep traveling from Banda Jalglee to Shinkiari met with a tragic accident at Kalan Dhakki Banda Jalglee, plunging into a deep ravine after the driver lost control.
According to the police sources, the accident claimed the lives of three individuals, including Haji Muhammad Fayyaz, his wife, and another women while Seven others sustained injuries, including the jeep driver Aslam, along with passengers Waqas, Sadiq, and Ijaz.
Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the scene to assisted in recovering the injured and the deceased.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
