Three Dead, Several Hurt In Quetta As Blast Rocks Mastung Road

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and several other were injured when a blast took place at Mastung Road on early Sunday morning.

According to DIG Quetta, police, law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived at the area immediately after the blast.

The injured have been shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, confirmed police, electronic channels reported.

Law enforcement agencies are trying to ascertain the intensity of the blast, said police.

Authorities suspected the blast may have been a suicide bomb attack, however, a bomb disposal unit is currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast.

