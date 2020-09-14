UrduPoint.com
Three Dead, Several Injured In Car-trailer Collision Near Ghotki

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three people died and four others injured in collision between an overspeeding car and trailer near Ghotki toll plaza on early Monday Morning.

As per details, rescue sources said that a reckless driven car got out of control and bumped into a trailer moving ahead at toll Plaza Ghotki.

The horrific incident left three persons dead on the spot and injured four, rescue sources added according to a private news channel.

The bodies and injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Ghotki for legal formalities.

The people who died in the incident were yet not identified so far, police officials added.

