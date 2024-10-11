Open Menu

Three Dead, Six Injured In Separate Incidents In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Three dead, Six injured in separate incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) At least three people were killed and six injured in different incidents in Attock on Friday, police sources said.

According to police, a dispute turned deadly when Noor Ullah shot and killed Majid Atta before taking his own life.

In another incident, in Ghourghushti village, a tractor driver, Izzat Khan, was stabbed to death by Shafqat Zaman following a heated argument.

Meanwhile, six passengers were injured when their van crashed into a ditch on Rawalpindi-Kohat road.

Police registered cases and launched further investigations.

