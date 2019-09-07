UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead, Three Injured As Alam Touched Electric Wires In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:38 PM

Three dead, three injured as Alam touched electric wires in Karachi

Three persons died while three others burnt severely due to electrocution as "Alam" which they carried touched electric wires in 7th Muharram procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons died while three others burnt severely due to electrocution as "Alam" which they carried touched electric wires in 7th Muharram procession.

The incident took place in Bhittaiabad area of Gulistan-e-Johar here on Saturday.

Three dead were identified as Muhammad Ali (35), Haji Khaskheli (13) and Sono Shahzaib (18). Sumair Mir Hassan (14), Afzal Agha (22) and Mohsin Shah (19) sustained burn injures in the incident, Gulistan-e-Johar police said.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Muhammad Ali Muharram

Recent Stories

Muharram procession concludes peacefully

2 minutes ago

Gas Negotiations Between Russia, Moldova to Be Ove ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Gas to Become Cheaper for Moldovans Starti ..

2 minutes ago

Pillion riding prohibited on Ashura

2 minutes ago

Spt 8 reminds about courage of men in whites who t ..

8 minutes ago

Reforms in Punjab, Islamabad police; PTI govt's to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.