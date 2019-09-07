Three dead, three injured as Alam touched electric wires in Karachi

Three persons died while three others burnt severely due to electrocution as "Alam" which they carried touched electric wires in 7th Muharram procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons died while three others burnt severely due to electrocution as "Alam" which they carried touched electric wires in 7th Muharram procession.

The incident took place in Bhittaiabad area of Gulistan-e-Johar here on Saturday.

Three dead were identified as Muhammad Ali (35), Haji Khaskheli (13) and Sono Shahzaib (18). Sumair Mir Hassan (14), Afzal Agha (22) and Mohsin Shah (19) sustained burn injures in the incident, Gulistan-e-Johar police said.

The injured were shifted to hospital.