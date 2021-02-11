UrduPoint.com
Three Dead, Two Injured In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:38 PM

At least three persons including a couple were killed while two others sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Jalalpur Pir Wala on Thursday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three persons including a couple were killed while two others sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Jalalpur Pir Wala on Thursday.

According to details, a citizen namely Shahid Latif resident of Eid Gah Town Mian Channu along with his wife, brother in law and others was going to Rahim Yar Khan on car when they reached near Jalalpur Pir Wala, the car suddenly collided with truck.

As a result, couple and brother in law Afzal died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan.

APP /qbs-sak

