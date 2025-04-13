Open Menu

Three Dealers Held For Selling Fuel Illegally

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Three dealers held for selling fuel illegally

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Kot Addu police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three dealers involved in

the illegal sale of petrol and diesel, seizing fuel stocks worth millions of rupees.

The city police Kot Addu arrested Syed Athar Jalal Shah alias Mitho Shah,

Gulab Khan Pathan, and Yameen Mughal for allegedly storing and selling mixed

petrol and diesel without any valid license or official authorization.

The oil stock

has been confiscated.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

