Three Deaths, 126 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Three deaths, 126 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Another 126 cases of coronavirus with three deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,697 while deaths were recorded as 13,606 and recoveries 504,094.

The P&SHD confirmed that 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Faisalabad, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Multan, 2 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 9 in Bahawalpur, 8 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Vehari, 01 in Sahiwal , 01 in Mandi Bahaudin, 04 in Sargodha, 01 in Pakpattan, 01 in Khanewal, 02 in Kasur and 01 case of COVID-19 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 11,874,557 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

