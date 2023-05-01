Three decomposed bodies recovered from house

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered three decomposed bodies including two women and a kid from a house situated at Basti Jhandheer near Basti Malook on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the dead bodies of three persons were in a house situated at Basti Jhandheer, the rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the house.

The rescue officials said that the bodies were decomposed as it seems to be dead about 15 to 20 days ago but the house was locked.

The police concerned have also reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident while the local people said that two women including one of about 50 years of age and other of about 30 years of age along with a kid were locked themselves in the house from last three to four weeks due to unknown reasons.

The process of identification of the bodies was continued, rescue sources added.