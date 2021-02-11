Three deed as dome of mosque collapses in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed and several others got serious injuries after the dome of an under construction mosque collapsed in Lahore's Manawan on Thursday.

As per initial reports, rescue sources said that 25 laborers were working at the site when the accident occurred.

Rescue teams have completed their operation, adding, bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

The deceased have been identified as Riaz, Shafique, and Nazim Khan.