UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Deed As Dome Of Mosque Collapses In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:16 PM

Three deed as dome of mosque collapses in Lahore

At least three persons were killed and several others got serious injuries after the dome of an under construction mosque collapsed in Lahore's Manawan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed and several others got serious injuries after the dome of an under construction mosque collapsed in Lahore's Manawan on Thursday.

As per initial reports, rescue sources said that 25 laborers were working at the site when the accident occurred.

Rescue teams have completed their operation, adding, bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

The deceased have been identified as Riaz, Shafique, and Nazim Khan.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured SITE Mosque

Recent Stories

Old but gold: Tokyo's retro car owners revel in mo ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Philippine Government to End Attack ..

5 minutes ago

ACE recovers dues from defaulters

5 minutes ago

China donates 100,000 Covid vaccines to Equatorial ..

5 minutes ago

Covid claims 100,000 lives in Mideast: AFP tally

5 minutes ago

Man Linked to 2015 Murder of Russian Su-24 Pilot i ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.