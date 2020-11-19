Three dental surgeons tested positive of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Three dental surgeons of District Headquarters Hospital were tested positive of coronavirus.

According to General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association Muzaffargarh Dental Surgeon Yousaf Naseem, dental department of the hospital has been closed under precautionary measures.

He informed that total number of coronavirus positive doctors has been reached to five at the hospital.

The infected doctors has been isolated in their homes, he added.