Three Deprived Of Cash, Ornaments In Sargodha

Three people were deprived of cash and ornaments in separate incidents of robberies in the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed and Cantonment police stations on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) -:Three people were deprived of cash and ornaments in separate incidents of robberies in the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed and Cantonment police stations on Thursday.

According to details, some armed persons intercepted Abdul Qayyum and his wife Rubina Naz in front of Marriage Hall Chak 91/SB Sargodha and looted gold ornaments worth Rs 300,000.

In another incident, two unknown women looted Rs 250,000 from a house owned by Muhammad Ramzan in Cantonment Area.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

