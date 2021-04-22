UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die, 13 Injured In Quetta's Serena Hotal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Three die, 13 injured in Quetta's Serena Hotal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least three people died and 13 others people received injuries in blast inside the Serena Hotal area of provincial capital on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred in Sarena Hotal vehicle parking area which left three dead and 13 people injured on the spot.

According to report, seven vehicles were also damaged and nearby buildings have been affected in powerful explosion.

Civil Hospital Quetta' Medical Superintendent (MS) also confirmed that three people of bodies and 13 people were brought to the hospital where treatment of injured were started while two of them are in serious condition.

Law enforcement agencies personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and started investigation of blast nature.

After the incident, emergency was declared in all hospitals of provincial capital in order to ensure treatment of blast injured on timely by provincial government.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep sorrow over precious loss of lives and extended his sympathy with families of victims.

He also directed concerned officials to submit report the incident as soon possible, saying measures would be taken to arrest those elements to bring them to justice.

He also instructed health department to provide all treatment facilities to the injured of blast in the hospital.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Vehicles Vehicle Died SITE All Government

Recent Stories

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

8 minutes ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

8 minutes ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

38 minutes ago

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

53 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

1 hour ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.