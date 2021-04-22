(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least three people died and 13 others people received injuries in blast inside the Serena Hotal area of provincial capital on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred in Sarena Hotal vehicle parking area which left three dead and 13 people injured on the spot.

According to report, seven vehicles were also damaged and nearby buildings have been affected in powerful explosion.

Civil Hospital Quetta' Medical Superintendent (MS) also confirmed that three people of bodies and 13 people were brought to the hospital where treatment of injured were started while two of them are in serious condition.

Law enforcement agencies personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and started investigation of blast nature.

After the incident, emergency was declared in all hospitals of provincial capital in order to ensure treatment of blast injured on timely by provincial government.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep sorrow over precious loss of lives and extended his sympathy with families of victims.

He also directed concerned officials to submit report the incident as soon possible, saying measures would be taken to arrest those elements to bring them to justice.

He also instructed health department to provide all treatment facilities to the injured of blast in the hospital.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.