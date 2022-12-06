UrduPoint.com

Three Die, 14 Injure In Coach-car Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 12:54 AM

Three die, 14 injure in coach-car collision

At least three car riders were killed and fourteen passengers sustained critical injuries in a head on collision at adda 86 on Multan road in limits of Thangi police station

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three car riders were killed and fourteen passengers sustained critical injuries in a head on collision at adda 86 on Multan road in limits of Thangi police station.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the car was going to Multan from Vehari while coach was on heading to Vehari from Multan when these met an accident.

The dead were identified as Jang Sher (48), Sajida Aslam (30), and Muqaddas Aslam (3) while seriously wounded, Rasheeda was refered to Nishtar Hospital from DHQ Vehari, they informed.

DPO Vehari, Zafar Buzdar reached the spot and supervised the rescue activities, they concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Dead Police Station Road Car Vehari Rescue 1122 From Coach

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court seeks reply from Asad Umer over ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from Asad Umer over remarks against Judiciary

17 seconds ago
 Real estate has huge potential for women entrepren ..

Real estate has huge potential for women entrepreneurs: President FWCCI

20 seconds ago
 Light rain likely at GB: PMD

Light rain likely at GB: PMD

21 seconds ago
 UNSC to Hold Meeting on Humanitarian Situation in ..

UNSC to Hold Meeting on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine on Tuesday - Source

23 seconds ago
 Russia's Lavrov Warns No Dialogue With US on Strat ..

Russia's Lavrov Warns No Dialogue With US on Strategic Stability to Incur Increa ..

2 minutes ago
 IT Minister meets MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed

IT Minister meets MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.