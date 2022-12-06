Three die, 14 injure in coach-car collision

At least three car riders were killed and fourteen passengers sustained critical injuries in a head on collision at adda 86 on Multan road in limits of Thangi police station

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three car riders were killed and fourteen passengers sustained critical injuries in a head on collision at adda 86 on Multan road in limits of Thangi police station.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the car was going to Multan from Vehari while coach was on heading to Vehari from Multan when these met an accident.

The dead were identified as Jang Sher (48), Sajida Aslam (30), and Muqaddas Aslam (3) while seriously wounded, Rasheeda was refered to Nishtar Hospital from DHQ Vehari, they informed.

DPO Vehari, Zafar Buzdar reached the spot and supervised the rescue activities, they concluded.