Three Die, 15 Injure As Bus Falls Into Ditch

Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:49 PM

Three passengers were killed while 15 others including three women sustained injuries after the bus they were aboard fell from Bhutta Pur flyover into a ditch in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Three passengers were killed while 15 others including three women sustained injuries after the bus they were aboard fell from Bhutta Pur flyover into a ditch in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city on Tuesday.

A section of ring road or circle bypass around the city is built at some fifteen feet height above the Muzaffargarh- Rangpur road and is commonly called Bhuttapur flyover.

The bus that was travelling from DG Khan to Multan became uncontrollable due to high speed and fell from the height after breaking the safety barriers.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Azmat Gurmani also reached the site along with a police contingent and cardoned off the area for rescue operation.

Three passengers including the bus driver died on the spot, said District Emergency Officer Dr.

Nayyar Iqbal.

He said, he immediately led a team of 25 rescuers with eight eight ambulances, fire and rescue vehicles and started rescue operation.

The rescuers completed the rescue operation despite facing difficulties due to the depth of the ditch. The injured were provided first aid treatment and shifted to hospital. The rescuers had to cut the body of the bus to have access to the dead and injured entangled inside the bus.

Those killed included Ashiq (60) s/o Ghulam Qadir, bus driver Haq Nawaz (38) s/o Abdul Majeed and an unknown passenger.

The injured were identified as Sakeena, Umar Niaz, Rashid, Adnan, Ashiq, Owais, Asghar Ali, Fayaz, Imran, Mehboob, Fateh Mayee, Mushtaq, Asad Rehman, Aish Muhammad and Hanifa bibi.

