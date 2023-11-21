Open Menu

Three Die, 16 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Battagram

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) At least three people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger van plunged into a gorge near Alai in Battagram district on Tuesday.

According to local police, the ill-fated vehicle carrying passengers was on its way to the Bannah area when it fell into a deep gorge.

Police said the bad condition of the road and driver’s negligence caused the mishap.

Police further said that three people were killed on the scene while 16 others including women and a child were injured in the accident.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Battagram for treatment.

