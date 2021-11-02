UrduPoint.com

Three Die, 171 Recovered Of Corona In KP

Three die, 171 recovered of corona in KP

Corona claims three lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 69 new cases of the virus infection reported from various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Corona claims three lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 69 new cases of the virus infection reported from various parts of the province.

According to health officials here Friday, as many as 171 persons recovered from the disease in a single day and 9128 tests were conducted.

The number of corona detection tests conducted so far is 3302076. Two fatalities were reported in Peshawar Division while one died in Kohat.

