Three Die, 24 Injured In Quetta Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 09:43 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and 24 others sustained injuries in an explosion at a shop here on Fatima Jinnah Road on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the shop caught fire after the blast.

Balochistan Health Department Media Coordinator Dr Wasim Baig confirmed that three dead bodies and 24 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital.

Two of the dead were identified as former deputy superintendent of police Ajmal and Muhammad Ali, while the injured included Nematullah, Javed, Rehmullah,, Muhammad Ali, Saif-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Sadiq, Bismillah, Abdul Aziz, Khairullah, Muhammad Ishaq, Amanullah, Muhammad Zafar, Mir Vaice, Hafeezullah, Najeebullah, Muhibullah, Ehsanullah, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Tajuddin, Muhammad Jabbar, Sanil, Abdul Hussain, Farmanullah, and Ghulam Hassan.

The personnel of law enforcement agencies along with a Bomb Disposal Squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. The nature of blast could not be ascertained so far.

