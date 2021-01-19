Three die, 7 injure as their car overturned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and seven others received severe injuries when a car with all victims on board was overturned due to tyre burst near T-Chowk, Rawat here Tuesday.

Rescue sources told that the incident took place when tyre of a speedy Honda car coming from T-Chowk Rawat was burst neat Giga Mall on GT road.

As result, three persons were killed on the spot and seven others got injured. The bodies and four injured were shifted to Pakistan International Hospital whereas the remaining three injured were rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad.