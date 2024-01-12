Three die as fire erupts in house

Three persons were killed on Friday including two minors, due to a fire erupting in the house

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Three persons were killed on Friday including two minors, due to a fire erupting in the house.

According to a private news channel, this incident took place in Gulshan-e-Ghazi area of Karachi, where a fire suddenly broke out in the house.

The fire engulfed the house immediately, police and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

The fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control and removed the charred bodies of 3 persons from the house.