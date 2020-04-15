Three die as muddy house collapses

At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed here early Wednesday morning when roof of their muddy house collapsed due to heavy rain in the area

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed here early Wednesday morning when roof of their muddy house collapsed due to heavy rain in the area.

Local polic spokesperson said the incident occurred in Shahgai area of Khanpur village in the vicinity of Ouch police station where house of Anwar Ali son of Sudhair Bacha collapsed due to heavy rain.

As result, Anwar Ali, his wife Sumaira and their two-year-old daughter were killed under the rubble.

Local people retrieved the bodies from the collapsed structure.