UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die As Muddy House Collapses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:01 PM

Three die as muddy house collapses

At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed here early Wednesday morning when roof of their muddy house collapsed due to heavy rain in the area

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed here early Wednesday morning when roof of their muddy house collapsed due to heavy rain in the area.

Local polic spokesperson said the incident occurred in Shahgai area of Khanpur village in the vicinity of Ouch police station where house of Anwar Ali son of Sudhair Bacha collapsed due to heavy rain.

As result, Anwar Ali, his wife Sumaira and their two-year-old daughter were killed under the rubble.

Local people retrieved the bodies from the collapsed structure.

Related Topics

Police Station Wife Khanpur Anwar Ali Women From

Recent Stories

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 12.34 % ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks sag at open

2 minutes ago

KP Govt relaxes Corona lockdown for various busine ..

2 minutes ago

Govt launches TeleEducation to educate all: Dr Fir ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the Un ..

30 minutes ago

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani conc ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.