Three die as roof collapses after gas cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) At least three people including a woman and child were killed when the roof of a house collapsed after a gas cylinder blast in Ejazabad, Gulbahar No. 4 here on Friday morning.

Officials of Rescue 1122 said the roof of a house collapsed when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Ejazabad Gulbahar No. 4.

Soon after the incident, the rescue workers started rescue and relief activity and recovered the bodies of a man and woman from the rubble. Two others injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where a child succumbed to his injuries.

Rescue 1122 said two injured from the unfortunate incident were under treatment at the hospital while the search and rescue operation has been completed.