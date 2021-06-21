Three die as roof collapses in Jamrud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :At least three members of a family were killed when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Ghundi Sikandarkhel area of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Monday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, the roof of Sayed Nawaz's house collapsed on Monday morning burying four members of the family in rubble.

The medical and disaster teams of Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and after retrieving the injured shifted them to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

At the hospital, the wife, daughter and son of Sayed Nawaz succumbed to their injuries while condition of Sayed Nawaz was stated to be critical.