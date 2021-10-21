UrduPoint.com

Three Die As School Van Plunged In Ravine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:45 PM

Three die as school van plunged in ravine

As many as 3 school children were died and 7 other injured when school van plunged into a deep ravine at Khaigala near Rawalakot town of AJK on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3 school children were died and 7 other injured when school van plunged into a deep ravine at Khaigala near Rawalakot town of AJK on Thursday.

Police said, van carrying school children went off the road into a deep ravine after a collision with a truck coming from opposite side on Ali Sojal road near Khaigala.

Three children out of 10 succumbed to injuries at Rawalakot combine military hospital (CMH) while 7 were under treatment in critical conditions, the official said, adding that the truck driver was arrested.

