Three die as school van plunged in ravine

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3 school children were died and 7 other injured when school van plunged into a deep ravine at Khaigala near Rawalakot town of AJK on Thursday.

Police said, van carrying school children went off the road into a deep ravine after a collision with a truck coming from opposite side on Ali Sojal road near Khaigala.

Three children out of 10 succumbed to injuries at Rawalakot combine military hospital (CMH) while 7 were under treatment in critical conditions, the official said, adding that the truck driver was arrested.