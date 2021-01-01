Three die as trailer overturns in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Three people including a driver lost their lives when a trailer flipped over at the National Highway near Kazi Ahmed, Nawabshah on Friday.

According to the police, the rescue teams rushed on the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital.

As a result, three people died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case.