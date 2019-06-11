Three die due to suffocation in well in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Three persons were died while another fell unconscious due to suffocation inside a well during rectifying water pump in Adilzai area in the limits of Hazro Police station on Tuesday.

According to police, 32-years-old, Abdul Qasim, a tubewell operator, went down in a well to remove some fault in the water pump which was installed in the well.

He got fainted from inhaling the poisonous gas that had accumulated in the well.

While another three labourers, Rajjab Shah, Sher Afsar and Asif Khan also went down to help the operator but they also fainted and fell down in the well.

On getting information, locals retrieved them and shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters hospital where Abdul Qasim, Rajjab Shah, Sher Afsar were expired while Asif Khan was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.