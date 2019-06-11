Three Die Due To Suffocation In Well In Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:16 PM
Three persons were died while another fell unconscious due to suffocation inside a well during rectifying water pump in Adilzai area in the limits of Hazro Police station on Tuesday
According to police, 32-years-old, Abdul Qasim, a tubewell operator, went down in a well to remove some fault in the water pump which was installed in the well.
He got fainted from inhaling the poisonous gas that had accumulated in the well.
While another three labourers, Rajjab Shah, Sher Afsar and Asif Khan also went down to help the operator but they also fainted and fell down in the well.
On getting information, locals retrieved them and shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters hospital where Abdul Qasim, Rajjab Shah, Sher Afsar were expired while Asif Khan was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.