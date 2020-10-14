Three die, eight injured in Badhaber road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed and eight others got injured when a Sadda-bound passenger van collided with a truck near Badhaber area here on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman said the passenger van was on the way to Sadda, Kurram when it collided with a truck that was taking a turn near Badhaber area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

Eight injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where the administration said condition of one of the injured was critical.

Two of the patients were under treatment at the orthopedics ward while the rest were at the neuro trauma ward. Doctors said three of the critically injured were operated in emergency to save them from excessive blood loss.