Three die, five injure in two road accidents in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and five other sustained injuries in two different road accidents in the district.

According to the police sources, in the first road accident, an over-speeding Toyota Hiace collided with a truck near Shah Maqsood Hazara Motorway Interchange resulting in two passengers died on the spot while three others got critically injured.

The dead passengers were identified as Parvez son of Kala Khan resident of Bagh Bandi and Haider Ali son of Khursheed while the injured were identified as Sardar Hassan, Rafaqat and Arif.

Rescue 1122 Haripur reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured from the Toyota Hiace to district headquarters hospital Haripur.

In another road accident, two over-speeding motorcycles collided with each other at GT road Darwaish resulting in one motorcyclist died and two others injured.

Ghulam Rasoom, 23 years old, of village Kagh died at the spot while two others including 22 years old Ameer Hamza and 17 years old Muhammad Ibrahim sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Trauma Center Haripur where after medico-legal formalities the dead body was handed over to the family.