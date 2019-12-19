Three die, five injured in road incidents in Hazara

At least three persons died and five others injured in three different road incidents in Haripur and Manshera on Thursday

Police said, in first incident an over speeding loaded dumper crushed to death a security guard, Shahzad Jabran of Ghazi Kot, Manshera who was going back home after completion of duty hours. Shahzad died at the spot. Manshera police registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.

In Haripur, a man died while five others were injured when a car and a Land Cruiser collided at GT Road Sarai Gadai.

The injured were identified as Wakeel, Haji Hadi, Khatab Gul, Azeem and Bilal while the dead person was identified as Tanveer resident of Faisal Abad. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Trauma Center Haripur.

In third incident a gardener of Khubaib college Ehsan ud Din lost his life in a road accident in Haripur when he was crossing GT Road and hit by a car. He died while shifting to the Trauma Center Haripur.