UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die, Five Injured In Road Incidents In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:55 AM

Three die, five injured in road incidents in Hazara

At least three persons died and five others injured in three different road incidents in Haripur and Manshera on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : At least three persons died and five others injured in three different road incidents in Haripur and Manshera on Thursday.

Police said, in first incident an over speeding loaded dumper crushed to death a security guard, Shahzad Jabran of Ghazi Kot, Manshera who was going back home after completion of duty hours. Shahzad died at the spot. Manshera police registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.

In Haripur, a man died while five others were injured when a car and a Land Cruiser collided at GT Road Sarai Gadai.

The injured were identified as Wakeel, Haji Hadi, Khatab Gul, Azeem and Bilal while the dead person was identified as Tanveer resident of Faisal Abad. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Trauma Center Haripur.

In third incident a gardener of Khubaib college Ehsan ud Din lost his life in a road accident in Haripur when he was crossing GT Road and hit by a car. He died while shifting to the Trauma Center Haripur.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Road Car Died Road Accident Man Haripur Ghazi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan quotes Khushwant Singh's ..

6 minutes ago

Indian army chief's statement is an attempt to div ..

17 minutes ago

Australia beats hottest day record by full degree

6 minutes ago

Chilean Lab Finds No Caustic Soda in Water Used by ..

8 minutes ago

2 Aussie firefighters in induced comas suffering f ..

8 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as BoJ stands pat

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.