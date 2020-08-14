UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die, Four Injure In Ziarat Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Three die, four injure in Ziarat road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons died and four others sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a ravine near Domiar Road area of Ziarat district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims' residents of Killi Qasim near Bostan were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it fell down into gorge due to its failure of the break.

As a result, three persons died on the spot while four others received injuries. The bodies and injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the deceased were identified as Muhammad Zaman, Nasrullah, and Muhammad Naeem.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital Quetta for further treatment after providing initial medical aid.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Road Vehicle Died Ziarat

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

33 minutes ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

48 minutes ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

2 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Russia Plans to Complete Program to Recultivate Po ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.