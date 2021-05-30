Three die, four injured in Khuzdar road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :At least three people died and four others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Lalorian area of Khuzdar district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway due to its tyre burst near Lalorian.

As a result, three people of them died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while four others suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.