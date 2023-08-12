Three die in 2 road accidents

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :In two traffic accidents, three people including father and daughter were killed.

The accidents happened on Dipalpur and Faisalabad roads.

In the first accident, a car driver hit a motorcycle rickshaw on Faisalabad Road.

As a result, the driver died on-the-spot, but the car driver escaped from the crime scene.

In the second accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle on Dipalpur Road. As a result rider and her daughter died and his wife was injured seriously. Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to the area hospitals. The police impounded the truck while the driver escaped from the spot.