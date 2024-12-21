Three Die In Buner Road Mishap: Police
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Three passengers died and two others injured in a road mishap in Buner district due to overspeeding, police said Saturday.
The tragic incident occurred at Adezai Tazagram area where a motorcar and motorcycle collided head-on due to overspeeding.
As a result, motorcyclists Azmat Ullah and Fahad Ali alongwith Umar Shah in the car expired on the spot.
The driver of the car Yasin Khan along with other passengers sustained critical wounds and were shifted to the nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three die in Buner road mishap: Police3 minutes ago
-
Security framework strengthened in Batagram, DCC implements NAP policies13 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Punjab Surveillance Directorate directs authorities to facilitate citizens at Licensi ..53 minutes ago
-
Socioeconomic registry project launched53 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 2089 kg drugs in six operations1 hour ago
-
Hari Welfare association organize youth Dialogue1 hour ago
-
IRI holds seminar on current state of teaching, research in Islamic Studies1 hour ago
-
RTO conducts raids to check issuance of PoS receipts at business outlets1 hour ago
-
NDF, CNBA organize dialogue on Health, Education Budget Allocation in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR2 hours ago
-
Country moving ahead under PML-N leadership, leaving PTI's hate narrative behind: Daniyal Chaudhry2 hours ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh2 hours ago