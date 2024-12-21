Open Menu

Three Die In Buner Road Mishap: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Three die in Buner road mishap: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Three passengers died and two others injured in a road mishap in Buner district due to overspeeding, police said Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred at Adezai Tazagram area where a motorcar and motorcycle collided head-on due to overspeeding.

As a result, motorcyclists Azmat Ullah and Fahad Ali alongwith Umar Shah in the car expired on the spot.

The driver of the car Yasin Khan along with other passengers sustained critical wounds and were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Car Died Buner

Recent Stories

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

10 minutes ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

2 hours ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

2 hours ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

3 hours ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

3 hours ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

4 hours ago
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

13 hours ago
 Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan