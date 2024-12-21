Three die in Buner road mishap: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Three passengers died and two others injured in a road mishap in Buner district due to overspeeding, police said Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred at Adezai Tazagram area where a motorcar and motorcycle collided head-on due to overspeeding.

As a result, motorcyclists Azmat Ullah and Fahad Ali alongwith Umar Shah in the car expired on the spot.

The driver of the car Yasin Khan along with other passengers sustained critical wounds and were shifted to the nearby hospital.