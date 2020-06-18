Three die in Kohat incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :At least two people lost their lives here on Thursday when a loaded truck turned turtle near Kohat Tunnel.

Police said a truck turned turtle due over speed near Kohat Tunnel killing two unidentified persons.

Bodies of both the diseased were shifted to a local hospital for identification and medico legal formalities.

Earlier the dead body of a young unidentified man was recovered from water of Tanda Dam Kohat and shifted to KDA hospital awaiting identification.

That unidentified young man had drowned in Tanda Dam while swimming. A social worker and two ex councilors of the area with the help of local people succeeded in retrieving the body from water of the dam.