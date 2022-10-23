UrduPoint.com

Three Die In Motorway Accident Near Rahim Yar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Three die in motorway accident near Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM-YAR-KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Three people including a woman and a child were killed and five were injured as a result of a collision between a car and a trailer on motorway in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near Motorway M5 Zahir Pir Interchange, when a speeding car went out of control due to a tyre burst and rammed into the trailer, a private news channel reported.

In the accident, three members of the same family, including a woman and a child died on the spot, while five other people were injured.

The injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where their condition was said to be critical.

The Motorway Police said that the victims, a family of 8 people including four children and two women, were going to Multan via Motorway M5 from Karachi.

