Three die in passenger coach-trailer collision near Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :At least three persons including two women were killed and several others injured when a passenger coach collided with a trailer on Karnal Sher Khan Interchange near Swabi on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the flying coach was going to Peshawar when it crashed into the trailer as a result three persons died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.