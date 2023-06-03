UrduPoint.com

Three Die In Rahim Yar Khan Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :At least three persons including a women were killed and two other were wounded after a horrifying collision between a car and trailer in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday .

As per details, Rescue Sources 1122 said that the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Taranda Muhammad Panah Interchange where a car going to Multan from Sukkur collided with a trailer due to over-speeding and claimed three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and Motorway police reached the site immediately after they were being informed and shifted bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

According to Motorway Police, the accident occurred due to negligence of the driver.

