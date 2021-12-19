Three die in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between car and truck near Makhdoom Rasheed, 20 kilometer away from Multan city on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a car collided with a truck near Makhdoom Rasheed. Resultantly, three persons died and two others got injured. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.