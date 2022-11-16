UrduPoint.com

Three Die In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 08:54 PM

At least three persons were killed, while a woman sustained injuries as speeding truck ran over a motorcycle near Channu Morr, Multan Road on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed, while a woman sustained injuries as speeding truck ran over a motorcycle near Channu Morr, Multan Road on Wednesday.

According to details, two motorcyclists lost control and collided with each other, throwing all four persons off the two-wheelers and on the road.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from behind ran over them.

As a result, Master Amir Riaz Bhatti, Manzoor Ahmad resident of 144/EB and a minor boy Sani died on the spot, while Sania Bibi sustained injuries.

The injured woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala. The truck driver fled the scene. The Sadar police took the truck into custody and started further investigation.

