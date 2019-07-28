UrduPoint.com
Three Die In Road Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Three friends were killed in a head on collision between a car and dumper on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station here Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Police Station Wah, Malik Sajid Mehmood told the reporters that a speedy dumper recklessly driven from wrong side by unknown driver rammed into a car coming from opposite direction, as result three persons on board car were killed.

They were identified as 28 years old Ammar Hassan, 32 years old Waqar Ahmed and 29 years old Bilal Ahmed.

The SHO said the driver of the dumper has managed to flee from the scene successfully. Police registered a case and started further investigation.

