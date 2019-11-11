UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die In Road Accident In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Three die in road accident in Peshawar

At least three persons died and three other injured when a Suzuki High roof collided with loaded truck at Kokhar Maira in the area of Havelian police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons died and three other injured when a Suzuki High roof collided with loaded truck at Kokhar Maira in the area of Havelian police station.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, a Suzuki van which was carrying passengers those were coming from Raiwind Tablighi Ijtimah collided with a loaded truck at Kokhar Maira in the limit of Havelian police station.

Three-person including Tourqeer, Noman and Moeed from Malikpura and Kehal Abbottabad died at the spot while three others were critically injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to the district headquarters hospital Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Raiwind Abbottabad Police Station Died Van Havelian Rescue 1122 From Suzuki

Recent Stories

At Least 10 Killed, 460,000 Affected by Cyclone Bu ..

3 minutes ago

Japan-Pak have huge potential for expanding trade, ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei Expects Glob ..

2 minutes ago

PM Khan, Indian Punjab's CM Singh have families' t ..

16 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of Russia Assures OIC Secretary Genera ..

25 minutes ago

RT Chief Offers Bolivian Ex-President Morales Job ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.