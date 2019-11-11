Three die in road accident in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons died and three other injured when a Suzuki High roof collided with loaded truck at Kokhar Maira in the area of Havelian police station.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, a Suzuki van which was carrying passengers those were coming from Raiwind Tablighi Ijtimah collided with a loaded truck at Kokhar Maira in the limit of Havelian police station.

Three-person including Tourqeer, Noman and Moeed from Malikpura and Kehal Abbottabad died at the spot while three others were critically injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to the district headquarters hospital Abbottabad.