Three die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons died in road mishap as a speeding car hit motorcycle rickshaw and another motorcycle at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road here on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122, a car collided with a loader rickshaw and then hit another motorcycle.

As a result, three persons riding on motorcycle died on the spot. However, rickshaw driver and another two persons sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital. The local police was investigating in to the matter.