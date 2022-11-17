UrduPoint.com

Three Die In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Three die in separate incidents

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Three people, including two tribesmen, were killed while three others were injured in separate incidents of firing and traffic within the limits of Saddar Police Station, according to police and rescue sources.

Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Aizaz Mehmood told APP on Wednesday that unknown armed persons opened fire on a car near New Sabzi Mandi within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

As a result of firing, Mehsud tribesmen namely Dost Muhammad (45) and Izzat Khan (38) were killed on the spot while another tribesman Noor Muhammad (69) got injured in the incident. All the tribesmen belonged to Lower South Waziristan.

As soon as the incident was reported, the medical teams of Rescue 1122 Station-33 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, D I Khan.

The Police also reached the spot and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, one laborer died while his two brothers got injured when their motorcycle met an accident here near Mandhran Syedaan in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police sources, the three brothers were traveling towards city when their two-wheeler crashed into a pick-up door, which opened suddenly.

The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Ramzan Itra while the injured were identified as Haji (50) and Syed Rasool (40). The body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera. The Sadar police has registered a case on the report of the injured persons.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Firing South Waziristan Fire Police Police Station Car Died Traffic Saddar I Khan Rescue 1122 Media All

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

29 minutes ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

29 minutes ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

29 minutes ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

29 minutes ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

29 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.