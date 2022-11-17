Three die in separate incidents

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Three people, including two tribesmen, were killed while three others were injured in separate incidents of firing and traffic within the limits of Saddar Police Station, according to police and rescue sources.

Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Aizaz Mehmood told APP on Wednesday that unknown armed persons opened fire on a car near New Sabzi Mandi within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

As a result of firing, Mehsud tribesmen namely Dost Muhammad (45) and Izzat Khan (38) were killed on the spot while another tribesman Noor Muhammad (69) got injured in the incident. All the tribesmen belonged to Lower South Waziristan.

As soon as the incident was reported, the medical teams of Rescue 1122 Station-33 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, D I Khan.

The Police also reached the spot and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, one laborer died while his two brothers got injured when their motorcycle met an accident here near Mandhran Syedaan in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police sources, the three brothers were traveling towards city when their two-wheeler crashed into a pick-up door, which opened suddenly.

The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Ramzan Itra while the injured were identified as Haji (50) and Syed Rasool (40). The body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera. The Sadar police has registered a case on the report of the injured persons.