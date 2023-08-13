Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons died in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan, the police and Rescue 1122 officials said here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that a 35-year-old man named Rizwan Yaqubzai son of Sahib Jan resident of Maddi area filed a report with Kulachi Police Station that he along with his 29-year-old brother Zafran was coming home after grazing goats.

His brother was sitting behind him on a bullock cart loaded with firewood when unknown person fired at his brother as they reached Gandi Suf Hidayat Ullah area.

As a result, Zafran died on the spot and the assailant fled from the scene. The police registered a case against unknown accused and started investigations.

In another incident, one Mulazim Hussain resident of Malekhi area of Paroa tehsil was buried under the debris as the wall of his house collapsed on him, a Rescue 1122 official said.

Similarly, 18-year-old boy namely Faheem son of Abdul Rasheed was electrocuted while fixing electric wiring of his home in Yarikhel area within the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station, said police spokesman.