Three Die In Separate Incidents In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Three people were killed on Wednesday in separate incidents took place in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan district
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Three people were killed on Wednesday in separate incidents took place in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan district.
According to details, a dumper fell into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Saidu-wali area of Tehsil Paharpur resulting, driver drowned into the canal while four other people were rescued by the local people. Later, the body of the deceased driver was also fished out by the local people.
According to the Rescue 1122 team the dumper was also took out by using heavy machinery.
In another incident, an unidentified body was found from link-road, Kot Laalu in the limits of Daraban police station.
The body was of unknown man of around 25 years of age was shifted to Mufti Mehmood hospital for legal formalities.
In the third incident, 39 year old Zia ur Rehman Bettani son of Naseeb Khan Bettani reported Cantt police station that he along with his 20 year old nephew Muhammad Ghaffar Khan son of Zargul Bettani were going towards Tank Adda when accused Muhammad Gul Bettani, Shan Gul son of Mirabat Bettani opened fire at them in Wandha-Mochianwala area.
As a result, his nephew died on the spot while he survived the attack.
He said that they had an old enmity with above mentioned accused.
Recent Stories
Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs
Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project glacial water resources : Rom ..
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three drug-peddlers, 2 bike-lifters held11 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas launches polio vaccination campaign11 minutes ago
-
Farmers exploitation: Six godowns of sugar mill sealed22 minutes ago
-
Police apprehended thief, recovered gold worth lakh of rupees22 minutes ago
-
Two people die after falling into sugarcane tank22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays rich tribute to Nawab Sadiq on 58th death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project glacial water resources : Romina1 minute ago
-
Seminary teacher held for torturing student41 minutes ago
-
WSSC launches fumigation drive to eliminate dengue41 minutes ago
-
Planning committee of Karak University holds meeting51 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly for inspects Children's Complex construction51 minutes ago
-
Gov decision to block SIMs of non-filler still in effect: IHC52 minutes ago