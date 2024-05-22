Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Three people were killed on Wednesday in separate incidents took place in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to details, a dumper fell into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Saidu-wali area of Tehsil Paharpur resulting, driver drowned into the canal while four other people were rescued by the local people. Later, the body of the deceased driver was also fished out by the local people.

According to the Rescue 1122 team the dumper was also took out by using heavy machinery.

In another incident, an unidentified body was found from link-road, Kot Laalu in the limits of Daraban police station.

The body was of unknown man of around 25 years of age was shifted to Mufti Mehmood hospital for legal formalities.

In the third incident, 39 year old Zia ur Rehman Bettani son of Naseeb Khan Bettani reported Cantt police station that he along with his 20 year old nephew Muhammad Ghaffar Khan son of Zargul Bettani were going towards Tank Adda when accused Muhammad Gul Bettani, Shan Gul son of Mirabat Bettani opened fire at them in Wandha-Mochianwala area.

As a result, his nephew died on the spot while he survived the attack.

He said that they had an old enmity with above mentioned accused.