Three Die In Separate Incidents In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Three people were killed in separate incidents took place in different localities of the district during last 24 hours.
According to details, 25-year-old Shahzeb s/o Inayat Ullah, r/o Syedabad reported Shaheed Nawab Police that he along with his 27-year-old brother Suleman, 34-year-old Atta Ullah s/o Fazil Khan, Rehan s/o Asjad Jan and other friends were returning from a wedding ceremony when their opponents namely Naqeeb Ullah s/o Misal Khan, Imran, Munir s/o Abdul Ghani, Imran s/o Jani and Faseeh Uddin s/o Kutb Uddin armed with Kalashnikov opened indiscriminate firing at them. As a result, Suleman, Atta Ullah and Rehan got injured and the assailants escaped from the scene. When the injured were being shifted to hospital, he said, Suleman and Atta Ullah succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.
He informed the police that they had dispute with Naqeeb Ullah and others over a truck.
In another incident, Ramzan Ustrana s/o Malik Khaliq Dad reported Khoi-Bhara police station that he along with his 39-year-old brother Juma Khan and a relative named Jalat Khan s/o Haji Baran were going to their homes on Motorcycles. On the way, their opponents named Hashim s/o Momand, Suleman s/o Momand, Inam Ullah s/o Syed Noor and Ramzan s/o Khuda-e-Rehm armed with Kalashnikovs and repeater opened fire at his brother. As a result, his brother Juma Khan died on the spot and the assailants escaped from the scene.
He informed the police that they had old enmity with assailants and but resolved the dispute through dialogue. However, the opponents had grudge despite the resolution of dispute.
