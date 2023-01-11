Three die in separate incidents in Hazro

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Three persons, including a 10-year old girl, were killed in three different incidents in the limits of Rango Police Station of Hazro on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Rabia (10) died of suffocation due to tightening of a rope around her neck by a cousin while playing outside her house in Veero village.

In the second incident, Ajmal Khan was showered by bullets by two masked men in Pind Sahib Kamala. The reason behind murder cited to be an old enmity as due to which he had shifted to the area from his native Charsadda. He died on the spot.

Accordong to Rescue 1122 sources, Usman Ghani (40) lost his life when he lost control over motorcycle due to overspeeding on the Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway (M-1) near Lakori.