UrduPoint.com

Three Die In Separate Incidents In Hazro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Three die in separate incidents in Hazro

Three persons, including a 10-year old girl, were killed in three different incidents in the limits of Rango Police Station of Hazro on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Three persons, including a 10-year old girl, were killed in three different incidents in the limits of Rango Police Station of Hazro on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Rabia (10) died of suffocation due to tightening of a rope around her neck by a cousin while playing outside her house in Veero village.

In the second incident, Ajmal Khan was showered by bullets by two masked men in Pind Sahib Kamala. The reason behind murder cited to be an old enmity as due to which he had shifted to the area from his native Charsadda. He died on the spot.

Accordong to Rescue 1122 sources, Usman Ghani (40) lost his life when he lost control over motorcycle due to overspeeding on the Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway (M-1) near Lakori.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Motorway Police Station Died Charsadda Hazro Usman Ghani Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

5 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

5 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee ..

UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.