Three Die In Separate Road Accidents

Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Three die in separate road accidents

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) ::Three persons died including a teenager and a minor baby in two different road accidents here on Monday, police confirmed.

The first accident occurred on Indus Highway near Dera-Multan Road where an over speedy tri-wheeler was crushed by a passenger bus coming from opposite directions due to wrong overtaking.

As a result, a 17-year-old boy named Naveed Khan died on the spot while four passengers' sustained injuries.

Similarly, one Muhammad Adeel along with his wife and a baby child died when their motorbike was hit by a speedy tractor trolley near Darul Uloom at Dera-Bannu Road. As a result, the father and his baby child were killed while his wife remained safe.

Police have registered the cases in respective police stations and started investigation.

