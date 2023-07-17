Three die in separate road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Three people were killed while another six got injured in separate traffic accidents reported in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, a truck full of onions met an accident due to brake failure near Dhana Sar, a mountainous area in between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. As a result, two persons were killed and four others got injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Type-D hospital Darazinda from where the rescue team shifted them to DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, a motor car coming from Waziristan was overturned due to overspeeding here on Tank road near Potta village. As a result, a man namely Ramzan died on the spot while two others got injured. As soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue-1122 team reached the site and shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan.