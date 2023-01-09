Three die in Swat incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his wife on Monday in Baddi area of Bahrain in Swat district over some domestic dispute, said Bahrain police.

According to details, the body was shifted to Madyan Hospital for medico legal procedure.

A police team collected evidence from the crime scene and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, in Manyar area of Swat, a man and his wife died due to gas accumulation in their room. The bodies were shifted to Kabal Tehsil Hospital for post-mortem.